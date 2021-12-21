WFW announces new Athens Office Head

Watson Farley & Williams (“WFW”) is delighted to announce that, following the election of George Paleokrassas as the firm’s Senior Partner, highly respected Partner Alexia Hatzimichalis will be taking over as Athens Office Head.

Alexia, who joined the firm in 2001 and made Partner in 2014, also heads the Assets & Structured Finance team in Athens. Qualified in England & Wales, originally as a barrister and then as a solicitor, Alexia advises on a wide range of ship finance matters for clients including Greek and international banks, other financial institutions and ship-owning groups and US-listed companies. She is recommended as a leading expert in her field by legal directories Legal 500 EMEA, Chambers Europe and Chambers Global, with the latter noting she is “extremely fast, reliable in her work and with excellent client-handling skills”.

WFW was the first international law firm to open an office in Athens and now is the largest international law firm in Greece and in the top five overall. Athens is one of the firm’s key offices with lawyers advising on English Greek, New York, Marshall Islands and Liberian law, with a focus on complex transactions and disputes in the maritime, energy and real estate sectors, combining local knowledge with an integrated international network.

George Paleokrassas, who becomes WFW’s Senior Partner on 1 February 2022, commented: “I am delighted that Alexia’s long-standing commitment to the firm and our people as well as her abilities as a leader and unifier have been recognised with her appointment as our new Athens Office Head. I have had the privilege of leading WFW Athens over the years and overseeing its significant expansion. The office and our people are very dear to my heart and so I am pleased to leave them in Alexia’s very capable hands”.

Alexia comments: “I am deeply honoured to have been chosen as WFW’s new Athens office Head, especially following such a long-standing, successful and highly respected predecessor as George. I look forward to working with everyone in Athens to maintain a sustainable business and ensure the further growth of the firm”.

Source: Watson Farley & Williams