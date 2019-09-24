WFW at forefront of “ships-for-shares” trend

WFW London Maritime Partner Daniel Saunders has seen a sharp increase in “ship-for-shares” deals where a listed ship owner will acquire a fleet of vessels in return for shares in the listed entity, or sometimes a mixture of cash and shares, usually the latter if the seller has debt to pay off.

“It’s an efficient way for private equity interests in smaller fleets to have a greater degree of liquidity to their investment” says Daniel. “On the buy side, it follows the trend towards consolidation which has been seen across most sectors of the shipping market, with the larger listed companies often also having greater access to capital to meet the cash component of such acquisitions”.

He speaks from a position of considerable experience, having advised on a number of “ships-for-shares” deals in recent months, including Star Bulk’s series of bulker acquisitions from Augustea, E.R. Schiffarts and Kelso backed Delphin Shipping.

London-based Partner George Macheras and New York-based Partner Steven Hollander have also been busy in the “ships-for-shares” space advising NS Lemos on a four ship deal with Ship Finance International. The firm has also just taken on new Partner Will Vogel in New York, who has an impressive resume of deals for NYSE and Nasdaq listed shipping clients.

Source: WFW