WFW Athens Senior Associate admitted to practise Marshall Islands law

Watson Farley & Williams (“WFW”) is delighted to announce that Athens Senior Associate Konstantinos (Dinos) Mexias has been admitted to practise MI (Marshall Islands) law in the Republic of the Marshall Islands (“RMI”).

The RMI maritime registry is the second largest in the world and its corporate registry is routinely used for businesses, both public and private, engaged in the shipping and other industries.

WFW regularly represents some of the largest ship owners and lenders active in the maritime sector on a wide variety of transactions and in the resolution of disputes. This is especially true of our Athens office which provides a full range of services to the local and international maritime industry, on transactions and in resolution of disputes. Dinos will work closely with our New York colleagues, Partners John Benson and Steve Hollander, who practise Marshall Islands law to provide advice of the highest quality to our clients.

Dinos, who is also qualified to practise English, Greek and New York law, has been with the firm for 5 years and works primarily on English law transactions in the maritime sector. He states: “I am thankful for the firm’s support. My admission to practise law in the Marshall Islands broadens our offering in Athens as it allows us to provide clients, many of whom own RMI entities or RMI-flagged vessels, with advice on financing and corporate transactions involving such entities and vessels locally”.

Athens office Head George Paleokrassas commented: “Dinos has been providing high quality legal advice to our clients for many years and his admission to practise Marshall Islands law is a significant addition to the services our office in Athens can now offer. We are proud of his many accomplishments and consider the ability to provide Marshall Islands law locally will be welcomed by our clients”.

