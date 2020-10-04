WFW enhances Athens maritime offering with new partner and team hire

Watson Farley & Williams (“WFW”) is pleased to announce that maritime expert and asset finance lawyer Konstantinos (Dinos) Mexias has joined the firm as Partner in Athens. He was previously a Senior Associate at WFW before joining Ince & Co. as a Partner. He brings with him a team of five asset finance lawyers and one paralegal, including Counsel Anthi Kekatou and Senior Associate Ilias Tsigos.

Dinos is qualified in England & Wales, New York, Greece and the Marshall Islands. He advises on all aspects of shipping finance including loan financings, sale and leaseback transactions (with a particular focus on acting on behalf of shipping companies), ECA-backed facilities, restructurings and loan portfolio transfers. His transactional expertise further includes corporate acquisitions, joint venture arrangements and the sale and purchase of ships. He also advises on Marshall Islands and Liberian maritime and corporate law matters, including advice to US-listed Marshall Islands entities on their decision-making process and other corporate governance issues.

Athens Office Head Alexia Hatzimichalis commented: “I am delighted to welcome Dinos back to WFW Athens. He is a superb lawyer with a wonderful collaborative approach and an excellent market reputation in the ship finance market. His expertise in both English and Greek law matters will be a huge asset to the Athens team as will his experience advising on Marshall Islands and Liberian law. I look forward to working with him again as well as with his team”.

Dinos added: “I am excited to be returning to WFW. This is a wonderful opportunity for me to grow and enhance my practice both in terms of client relationships and the type of work undertaken. WFW’s unrivalled maritime sector reach complements my skillset perfectly and I look forward to collaborating with all my old colleagues across the firm’s international offices, including the capital markets team in New York and the London corporate practice”.

Source: Watson Farley & Williams (“WFW”)