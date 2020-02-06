WFW enhances Hong Kong finance offering with new Partner hire

Watson Farley & Williams (“WFW”) has expanded its Hong Kong finance practice with the addition of new Partner Khin Voong who joins the firm today. He was previously Counsel at King & Wood Mallesons in Hong Kong.

A general banking and finance specialist, Khin’s arrival enhances WFW Hong Kong’s finance offering beyond asset, project and structured finance into areas such as real estate finance, syndicated lending, margin finance, corporate loans and acquisition finance. He has considerable experience in cross-border transactions involving Chinese borrowers and security providers. His diverse, sector-agnostic client base includes both lenders and borrowers, with a strong focus on financial institutions, major corporations and high net worth individuals from Hong Kong and mainland China.

WFW Hong Kong Head Madeline Leong commented: “I’m delighted to welcome Khin to WFW. He’s a talented lawyer whose broad practice reinforces the firm’s standing and reputation among leading international and Chinese banks and corporates in particular”.

Khin said: “WFW has a long-established presence and reputation for excellence in Asia, making it an ideal platform to both grow my practice and enhance the service I can offer my clients. I look forward to working with my new colleagues across the firm”.

Source: WFW