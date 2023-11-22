WFW enhances US maritime offering with key corporate partner hire

Watson Farley & Williams (“WFW”) is pleased to announce that maritime and corporate lawyer Robert Kritzman has joined the firm as a Partner in New York. He joins from Clyde and Co where he was a partner in their corporate practice in Miami.

Robert has 18 years’ experience in private practice advising on corporate and transactional matters, primarily in the maritime sector and a 17-year proven track record managing the legal affairs of one of the world’s largest cruise lines and was managing director of a division of the cruise line. He has extensive experience handling a range of matters including M&As, joint ventures, divestitures, corporate governance, international transactions, regulatory compliance, strategic planning, bank financing, risk management, SEC compliance and collective bargaining. Robert’s commercial/regulatory maritime practice includes representing major cruise lines, funds and new entrants in the cruise sector, non-cruise hospitality and related businesses, financial institutions active in asset finance, commercial shipping companies and shipyards. He also has extensive experience in the yachting sector.

WFW Senior Partner George Paleokrassas commented: “I am delighted to welcome Robert to WFW. His extensive maritime corporate experience, especially in the cruise sector, will be invaluable as we look to further grow and develop our maritime practice in the key US market and enhance our credentials in the cruise sector”.

Robert commented: “WFW’s reputation as the premier international law firm in the maritime industry presents a wonderful opportunity for me to enhance my own practice as well as strengthen the firm’s highly regarded US offering. Having worked with WFW on the other side of transactions as a general counsel and in private practice, I have always been impressed by the professionalism, understanding of their client’s business goals and constructive approach of the firm’s lawyers. I look forward to working together with those lawyers”.

Source: Watson Farley & Williams