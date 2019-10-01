WFW expands Singapore Maritime practice with key Of Counsel hire

Watson Farley & Williams (“WFW”) is pleased to announce that dispute resolution expert Corin Ricketts has joined the firm in Singapore as Of Counsel. He was previously a Managing Associate with Ince & Co in the same city.

Corin’s practice focusses on disputes in the shipping, trade and commodities, energy and offshore oil and gas sectors. In the maritime space, he handles both wet and dry litigation work, including disputes arising out of charterparties, contracts of affreightment, bills of lading, sale and purchase agreements, construction and conversion contracts, international sale of goods and casualties. He also has extensive arbitration experience in Singapore (SIAC, SCMA, UNCITRAL and ad hoc), London (LMAA, LCIA, ICC and ad hoc), Kuala Lumpur (KLRCA) and Hong Kong (HKIAC) as well as in court proceedings in London, Singapore and the DIFC.

WFW Singapore Office Head Goh Mei Lin commented: “We’re delighted that Corin has joined us as part of the ongoing global expansion of our dispute resolution practice in line with our strategy of providing full-service expertise to clients in our core sectors of transport and energy”.

Corin said, “I am excited to have joined WFW in Singapore and look forward to working with the team here to further develop the firm’s disputes practice across the Asia-Pacific region”.

Source: WFW