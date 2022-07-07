WFW further strengthens Asia Disputes practice with second Singapore Partner hire

Watson Farley & Williams (“WFW”) is delighted to announce that Kimarie Cheang has joined the firm’s dispute resolution group in Singapore as a Partner. Prior to joining WFW, Kimarie was a Partner and Director and Head of the China Practice at Incisive Law in the same city. She is the second Partner to join WFW’s Singapore dispute resolution practice in the past year, following Sumeet Malhotra who joined the firm in August 2021.

Triple qualified in Singapore, Hong Kong and England & Wales and fluent in Mandarin, Cantonese and English, Kimarie has fifteen years’ experience advising on disputes in international trade and transportation, oil & gas (including LNG), metals and mining, soft commodities, shipbuilding, offshore and construction and insurance sectors. Her non-contentious expertise includes assisting clients with trade finance and regulatory matters and the drafting and review of contracts. Kimarie’s clients include oil majors, NOCs, SOEs, international mining companies, international trading companies and shipping companies.

Steven Burkill, WFW’s Asia Pacific Dispute Resolution Group Head commented: “Kimarie is a supremely talented litigator and her specific expertise – especially regarding maritime disputes and international arbitration – make her the perfect addition to our expanding Asia Pacific dispute resolution practice. I’m delighted to welcome her to the firm”.

Singapore Office Head Charles Viggers added: “With a fantastic book of high-profile clients in the commodities space, including outbound China business, Kimarie is ideally placed to take our contentious practice to the next level in Singapore alongside Sumeet”.

Kimarie said: “WFW’s long established and highly regarded network across the Asia Pacific region, combined with the firm’s stellar reputation in the maritime and energy sectors, especially for finance work, really do make it the ideal fit for me and my clients. I greatly look forward to working with all my new colleagues, especially in making WFW the ‘go-to’ firm bar none for commodities and maritime disputes in Singapore”.

