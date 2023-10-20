WFW Paris joins Wind Ship in France

Watson Farley & Williams (“WFW”) Paris is delighted to announce it has joined industry association Wind Ship in France, part of the International Windship Association, to help the energy transition and decarbonisation of the maritime sector by developing and deploying wind-power propelled vessels.

Wind Ship’s financial and environmental goals reflect the maritime industry’s commitment to a collaborative, pan-sector approach to meet ESG goals – as highlighted in WFW’s maritime thought leadership reports The Sustainable Imperative Parts 1 and 2. WFW is pleased to be the first law firm to join Wind Ship, reflecting our long-standing commitment to both the maritime sector and sustainability as demonstrated by our role in helping develop the industry-wide Poseidon Principles in 2019 to support the IMO’s goal to reduce shipping’s total annual greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50% by 2050.

Founded in 2019, Wind Ship gathers 30 wind-powered technology providers to support and promote innovation. Wind Ship coordinates the “Europe-Atlantic” hub of the International Wind Ship Association, a network with 180 industry members who support IMO and EU decarbonisation plans, and the original initiator of the Decade of Wind Propulsion declaration of intent, dedicated to the decarbonisation of both current and future vessels. Wind Ship also includes amongst its members both financial institutions (such as Crédit Mutuel and Banque Populaire Grand Ouest) and technical advisors.

Paris Finance Partner Philippe Monfort and Associate Vincent Cossavella will lead on WFW’s relationship with Wind Ship to promote the firm’s expertise in helping it and its members achieve their goals.

Source: Watson, Farley & Williams (WFW)