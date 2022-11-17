WFW strengthens New York corporate practice with new partner hire

Watson Farley & Williams (“WFW”) is delighted to announce that capital markets and corporate lawyer Filana Silberberg has joined the firm as a Partner in New York. She joins from Seward & Kissel LLP where she was Counsel in their Capital Markets and Securities Group.

Filana has over a decade’s experience advising clients, primarily in the maritime sector, on capital markets and securities transactions and other corporate matters. She regularly represents U.S. listed companies on a wide range of transactions including public and private securities offerings, dual listings, direct listings and mergers and acquisitions. She also advises public companies on Securities Exchange Act reporting requirements, corporate governance matters, stock exchange rules and ongoing securities law compliance matters.

New York Corporate Partner Steven Hollander commented: “I am delighted to welcome Filana to WFW. Her joining us represents a significant expansion of the strength and depth of our corporate and capital markets practice in New York.”

New York Corporate Partner Will Vogel added: “Having previously worked alongside Filana, I know she is a great addition to our burgeoning team in New York and I am thrilled to be working with her again to further expand our capital markets and corporate practice.”

Filana commented: “With its global reach and distinguished reputation in the maritime space, I am excited to be joining WFW and to be able to offer my clients an integrated set of services combining a strong corporate team in New York and WFW’s unparalleled international maritime offering.”

Source: Watson Farley & Williams