What are global companies saying about China’s economy?

Major global firms ranging from banks to chipmakers are taking a largely cautious stance on their China business amid a frail recovery at the world’s second-largest economy from a pandemic slowdown.

Following are comments from firms on their China business during the latest reporting season:

Company

China recovery comments

Citigroup C.N

The lender called it the “biggest disappointment” as growth decelerated after an initial post-reopening pop.

Dow Inc DOW.N

The chemical maker said the anticipated rebound following the end of pandemic curbs has yet to fully materialize.

NXP Semiconductors NXPI.O

The chipmaker said China’s export curbs on certain gallium and germanium products did not impact the company.

3M Co MMM.N

The industrial conglomerate flagged continued weak appetite for consumer electronics demand in China.

GE Healthcare GEHC.O

The company saw improved demand for medical equipment in the region in the recent quarter and that is expected to continue as China prioritizes improved healthcare access following the end of the pandemic.

ABB ABBN.S

The engineering firm witnessed fewer new orders from China in the quarter and said some customers were shifting investments to other parts of Asia due to geopolitical tensions.

LVMH LVMH.PA

The French luxury giant logged a strong rebound in China during the second quarter.

EssilorLuxottica ESLX.PA

The luxury eyewear maker continued to benefit from a recovery in China during the second quarter.

Seagate TechnologySTX.O

The computer hardware maker said that the fourth-quarter performance was impacted due to the uneven pace of the Chinese economic recovery.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Savyata Mishra and Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Eileen Soreng)