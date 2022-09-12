What do the Seafarers Happiness Index (SHI) Q2 results say about wellbeing activities onboard ships?

Seafarers Happiness Index (SHI) Quarter 2 2022 results are a measure of the happiness level of seafarers amidst the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic and the geopolitics of Russia and Ukraine. Yet this quarter registers a welcome rise in optimism with a significant uptick in the overall rating of 7.21/10, from 5.85 in the previous quarter.

Investments that were previously made to ensure life at sea is made enjoyable, comfortable, and engaging as can be are now reaping returns. Companies that dedicated funds and management support for wellbeing activities such as weekly gatherings, quizzes, karaoke, sports, barbecues, and movie nights have seen a rise in sentiment data.

Although industry and company rhetoric on health and fitness have resulted in better equipped gyms and entertainment equipment, an accompanying move needs to be registered in the scheduling of time and workload for seafarers to be able to utilize these facilities.

Respondents have indicated that there is barely any time to enjoy any form of non-work based activity. Training is another aspect that competes for their time onboard.

“Who wants to lose 2 hours in front of a computer course when they have only 7 total hours of rest before going back to work?”

With so many things competing for their attention, seafarers feel stretched with not enough time to get all they need to be done, much less to have the energy to socialize and build camaraderie with fellow crew.

Stay tuned to this space as we unpack Q2 results, piece together the seafarer condition and consider what implications this has for the maritime industry.

The Loss Prevention department at Standard Club is dedicated to improving seafarer welfare, and testament to that commitment, the club is a signatory on the Neptune Declaration on Seafarer Wellbeing and Crew Change as well as a proud sponsor of the Seafarers Happiness Index, a report by Mission to Seafarers.

Source: Standard Club