What is BIMCO thinking about 2020?

Every year, BIMCO considers what is in store for the shipping industry and for BIMCO in the coming years, while also reflecting on the year gone by. We put all the thoughts in a magazine. This year is no different, and a range of BIMCO people have written their opinions on what the new year will bring.

“We foresee increasing pressure from large charterers, driven by environmental concerns of investors and shareholders, for owners to agree clauses that oblige them to comply with corporate carbon reduction policies.”

– From Low carbon economy drives contract development, by Grant Hunter

“Transition to increasingly higher hydrogen content fuel is likely to replace the current dependence on oil.”

– From Air pollution agenda to continue, by Lars Robert Pedersen

“In 2020, BIMCO will continue to press Nigeria and the international community to act decisively against piracy in the Gulf of Guinea. The problem could, in my view, easily be solved if Nigeria and international partners could agree to make a serious effort.”

– From Three major maritime security threats in 2020, by Jakob P. Larsen

Source: BIMCO