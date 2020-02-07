What Is Blockchain For? Helping Oil Companies Meet Their New Green Targets

Pressure is growing on the sector to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions – and campaigners will want to see evidence that companies are doing what they claim

The recent news that ExxonMobil’s share price is at the same level as it was 10 years ago highlights the challenges that the oil and gas industry faces in getting to grips with the decarbonization of the global economy.

Once the biggest company in the world, ExxonMobil dropped out of the S&P 500’s top 10 last year. Yet unlike many of its rivals that are starting to diversify away from their core activities, the largest oil major shows little sign of moving away from its reliance on oil and gas.

Companies such as Shell, Total, Equinor and Eni have set emissions reduction targets, while Spain’s Repsol has set a target to be net zero – including emissions from its customers’ use of its products – by 2050. This is, at the time of writing, an industry-leading ambition but it seems likely that others will join Repsol soon.

Repsol believes it can achieve two-thirds of the 2050 goal through initiatives such as moving away from carbon intensive projects, using cleaner forms of energy to power refineries, adding more biofuels into diesel and petrol, cutting flaring and methane leaks, and increasing renewable power in its energy mix.

One other way that it hopes to meet its goal is by increasing the use of digital technology. “Innovation plays a crucial role in meeting this objective,” said Clara Rey Garcia, head of Repsol’s corporate venturing team, at a recent seminar at the firm’s Madrid headquarters. Repsol’s €85m corporate venture fund promotes disruptive technologies such as robotization, big data, artificial intelligence and blockchain with the aim of transforming the energy sector, Garcia added.

Yet digitalization is an area that the oil and gas sector paid relatively little attention to for decades, said Geoffrey Cann, author of “Bits, Bytes, and Barrels: The Digital Transformation of Oil and Gas” at the seminar.

The oil and gas industry, like the rest of the economy, is generating increasing amounts of data, in part from the increasing application of the Internet of Things. This data is being analysed and interpreted using artificial intelligence and machine learning, and robots are putting the data to work.

This will create many efficiencies but one of the most important elements in the sector cleaning up its act will be the use of blockchain, Cann said. As the sector announces increasingly ambitious emissions reduction targets, it will come under growing pressure to prove that it is doing what it says it is. “Blockchain is what creates trust across all those different elements,” Cann asserted.

That’s because of its ability to track and record data in a way that is tamper-proof “so there is no dispute about whether the data is correct,” he added. Blockchain provides traceability along the length of the value chain.

“Obviously, actions to achieve Repsol’s targets need to be measured and monitored, but the technology and tools to enable this are, relative to the scale of the problem, shallow. Data must be stored in a manner that leaves an evidence trail — it must be tamper-proof, auditable and transparent. That means that the global energy industry, still heavily analogue, must lead with digitalisation if we are to tackle the impact of climate change in a meaningful way,” he stated.

One of the companies that Repsol backs, Finboot, helps companies in the oil and gas sector (as well as in retail and automotive) to integrate blockchain solutions into their operations and Juan Miguel Perez, CEO and co-founder, said that the technology will play a growing role as companies strive to meet their sustainability targets. “Measuring goals is the key to progress. We need ways to prove our achievements, as well as to see our progress towards our targets,” he said. “It will become increasingly important as corporate sustainability efforts come under increasing scrutiny.”

His co-founder Nish Kotecha added that in an era when money is flowing to “companies that are data-rich and understand the value of that data, why would you give your money to a company whose data can be questioned?”

Blockchain won’t just help the oil and gas sector in its upstream operations – it can play a key role in energy trading, not just for the large companies but also for individual households looking to buy and sell renewable energy.

And outside the sector, it can be used to track waste, highlight inefficiencies in supply chains and how companies and countries are performing against their Paris Agreement targets, and even monitor endangered species.

“As the world edges towards energy insecurity caused by the ongoing climate crisis as well as a battle for regional dominance in the Middle East, it is vital to think in more inventive ways and embrace new technologies to see how they can disrupt the status quo,” Kotecha said. “And if ever there was a disrupter that could manage it, it’s blockchain.”

Source: Forbes