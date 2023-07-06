What is next for Baumarine by MaruKlav?

Since the partnership was formed in April 2020, Baumarine by MaruKlav is proud to have fueled collaboration between Klaveness Dry Bulk and Marubeni, driving growth and profitability for shipowners globally. Now, with the announcement of Marubeni investing in the total Klaveness Dry Bulk setup, the pool is well poised to capitalize on new opportunities for growth through an expanded partnership mindset.

Volatility and our unique offering

Some three-and-a-half years from the inception of MaruKlav, Ignacio Pizarro, Global Head of Partner Relations, reflects that we are proud of what we are delivering to our owners, made possible through a “closer” and “stronger together” approach. He comments: “The market has shown great volatility in recent years, and through fixed earnings we are offering a ‘pick your peak’ fixed rate service at market highs, probably the only conversion clause out there where the charterers are happy when owners hedge at the top market levels.”

He adds that moving into the next phase of the partnership, we will continue to work with our members to constantly adapt to their specific needs, pain points and preferences.

Addressing complexity in trading

Carl-Martin Graf, Head of Baumarine, notes the complexity in trading is only increasing, with the arrival of CII and the EU-ETS only the beginning: “It remains key for us that every vessel has its strong trade and that every market has its ‘pockets’. In Baumarine, we are the home for Panamax owners around the globe and we are fully convinced that through scale, machine learning trading recommendations and strong craftmanship, we can be a great partner for any owner.”

(Even) Stronger Together

Michael Jørgensen, Managing Director of Baumarine by MaruKlav, affirms that successfully expanding the partnership with Marubeni has moved Baumarine into the ideal position to welcome new partner(s). He comments: “We believe in close partnerships sharing knowledge, resources, and profit & loss where we can jointly attack a decade of high volatility and complexity – overall, we will become even stronger together.”

The way forward

Baumarine by Maruklav’s strategic focus on partnership, collaboration, and customer-centricity positions it well for continuing to navigate in the dynamic dry bulk segment. Through fostering close alliances, delivering unique offerings, and adapting to market complexities, the pool remains dedicated to being a reliable and valuable partner for Panamax owners worldwide.

With an unwavering commitment to growth and profitability for its members, Baumarine is confident in being fully equipped to navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

Source: Torvald Klaveness