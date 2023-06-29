What to expect from the IMO GHG meetings?

This week IAPH is attending the 15th meeting of IMO’s Intersessional Working Group on the Reduction of GHG Emissions from Ships (ISWG-GHG 15) where IMO member states are working to finalise the revision of the draft IMO GHG Strategy ahead of its adoption at the agreed deadline of the 80th meeting of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 80) next week.

Thus far, discussions have been lengthy and complex as delegations continue their efforts to reach a consensus on the levels of ambition. The strategy will also include reference to the basket of candidate mid- and long-term measures which will help the IMO achieve its overarching decarbonisation goal.

The working group is discussing the various proposals on the table this week, with the aim to agree on and finalise the basket of measures, including a combined economic and technical element, to be further developed in the next phase of the work plan. IAPH is looking to next week at MEPC 80 where final decisions will be taken on the 2023 IMO GHG Strategy in what will be a landmark moment for the IMO and the global maritime sector. A full report on both meetings will be disseminated among members of the IAPH Climate and Energy Committee members once decisions are finalised.

Source: IAPH