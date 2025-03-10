What would the Port of Felixstowe’s sale mean?

As the Port of Felixstowe looks set to be sold to new owners, what impact could the deal have?

An announcement from CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, which runs the Suffolk port through a subsidiary, said it had reached an agreement to sell a “controlling interest” in 43 ports across 23 countries as part of a deal worth $22.8bn (£17.8bn).

The potential buyer is a consortium that includes the global shipping container company MSC.

A haulier, an MP and a business leader gave their reaction to the news.

Felixstowe facts and figures

The port was first founded in 1875, when it was called The Felixstowe Railway and Pier Company.

Hutchinson Ports took full control in 1994.

Around 2,000 ships dock there each year, carrying about four million containers.

About 2,250 people work at the huge site, and some 1,900 took part in industrial action over pay in 2022.

Mark Ling, agency director for ICE Transport, in Ipswich, which specialises in global freight shipping for small and medium-sized businesses, said the sale was “very exciting news”.

Mr Ling said MSC would “hopefully bring spark and drive and energy to the Port of Felixstowe and Ipswich area and its infrastructure, its highways and its rail because they will want to protect their investment”.

He said he had been involved in global shipping for nearly 40 years and said Felixstowe “is a little bit like the port where time stood still, we’ve not seen major infrastructure upgrades since 1982”.

That was the year the Orwell Bridge, which carries the nearby A14 over the River Orwell, was completed.

In November 2024, shipping giant Maersk announced it would no longer use the Port of Felixstowe for its larger vessels.

Mr Ling said that showed new investment was needed.

He said: “You need to be offering the very best from your port to make sure customers don’t want to go elsewhere.”

The Suffolk Coastal MP, Jenny Riddell-Carpenter, said she would “work closely” with the new owners to “ensure that the port continues to retain its unrivalled position as the largest, and most important container port in the UK”.

The Labour politician added the consortium would have to “recognise the importance that the port plays in our town – as the largest employer and its critical role in our local supply chain”.

She said: “The Port of Felixstowe is a vital asset not just for Felixstowe, but also in driving economic growth for the region and beyond.”

Paul Simon, from the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, said: “The industry insiders that we’ve spoken to suggest that the impact on the port in terms of volumes will be neutral to positive, meaning that the business case for upgrading the Ely/Haughley rail junctions and the strategic roads network, including the A14, are even more compelling and valid as ever.”

On behalf of the potential buyers, the president of the MSC Group, Diego Aponte, said: “We have a very high regard toward the Hutchison Ports management team, and if this transaction closes, we look forward to welcoming them into our larger family.

“We are very focused on this industry, and we know that the investment in Hutchison Ports will be a very viable investment commercially.”

