Wheat At 14-Year Top As Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine Hits Supplies

Chicago wheat jumped almost 3% on Wednesday as the market continued its bull run, climbing to the highest since 2008 on concerns over prolonged supply disruptions following Russia’s invasion of its rival grain exporter Ukraine.

Corn eased after rising to its highest since May and soybeans fell for the first time in three sessions.

“There are no buyers or sellers in the Asian market as no one is sure for how long this war will last,” said one Singapore-based grains trader. “International prices are shooting through the roof.”

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 2.5% to $10.08-1/2 by 0324 GMT, having earlier hit its highest since March 2008 at $10.23 a bushel.

Corn slid 0.5% to $7.21-3/4 a bushel, after rising to its highest since May earlier in the session, while soybeans gave up 1.6% to $16.62-3/4 a bushel.

Global wheat, corn and sunflower oil importers are likely to seek alternative shipments as the conflict between key suppliers Russia and Ukraine curbs supplies.

Buyers of animal feed corn have rushed to book European Union supplies to replace Ukrainian exports blocked by Russia’s invasion, traders said, but with the bloc also sensitive to loss of Ukrainian supply they may soon have to look elsewhere.

Together, Russia and Ukraine account for about 29% of global wheat exports, 19% of corn exports and 80% of exports of sunflower oil, which competes with soyoil.

The world’s three biggest container lines on Tuesday suspended cargo shipments to and from Russia, in another blow to trade with the country.

Investors worry the conflict may prevent farmers in Russia and Ukraine from planting crops like corn this spring.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, wheat, soybean, soyoil and soymeal futures contracts on Tuesday, traders said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; editing by Uttaresh.V)