Wheat at three-week high as Ukrainian port attacks lift supply fears

Chicago wheat futures rose 1.6% to hit a three-week high on Thursday, supported by growing expectations that an attack on Ukrainian ports after Russia’s withdrawal from a Black Sea export deal will have longer-term impact on global supplies.

Corn gained 1%, while soybeans were flat on forecasts of hot and dry weather in the U.S. Midwest.

“Russia’s overnight attack on infrastructures at the port of Odesa will have served to remind participants and observers as to the risks involved in maintaining Black Sea trade flows without a guarantee of safety,” BMI Research, a unit of Fitch Group, said in a note.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) added 1.6% to $7.39 a bushel, as of 0516 GMT, after climbing more than 8% on Wednesday. The market hit its highest since June 26 at $7.45-1/2 a bushel.

Corn rose 1% to $5.58-1/4 a bushel and soybeans were little changed at $14.09-1/2 a bushel.

Russian strikes on Ukrainian port areas continued on Thursday, local authorities said, after Moscow warned that ships heading to Ukraine’s Black Sea ports could be considered military targets.

A considerable part of the grain export infrastructure at Chornomorsk port southwest of Odesa was damaged, Ukrainian Agriculture Minister Mykola Solsky said, adding that 60,000 metric tons of grain had been destroyed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday accused Western countries of perverting the expired Black Sea grain deal for their own ends, but said Moscow would immediately return to the agreement if all its conditions were met.

Five Central European EU members will jointly ask the EU on Wednesday to extend a ban on Ukrainian grain imports beyond a Sept. 15 deadline to avoid major market disruptions, Hungary’s farm minister told Reuters.

On the technical front, CBOT September wheat may test a resistance at $7.51 per bushel, with a good chance of breaking above this level and rising towards the $7.60-3/4 to $7.76-3/4 range, according to Wang Tao, a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT wheat, corn, soyoil and soybean futures contracts on Wednesday, and net sellers of soymeal futures, traders said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Rashmi Aich)