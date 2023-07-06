Wheat drops after rally, US crop woes limit decline

Chicago wheat futures slid on Thursday as the market took a breather after the previous session’s strong gains, although the decline was limited by the slow pace of U.S. winter harvesting and deteriorating spring crop conditions.

Soybeans edged higher while corn gained more ground.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 fell 0.7% to $6.69-1/2 a bushel, as of 0037 GMT. Soybeans Sv1 gave up 0.7% to $13.46-1/4 a bushel and corn Cv1 added 0.3% to 4.95 a bushel.

* Wheat gained more than 5% on Wednesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said just 37% of the winter crop was harvested as of Sunday, versus 52% last year. The agency also unexpectedly cut its spring wheat rating as rains failed to improve conditions.

* The USDA rated 51% of U.S. corn in good-to-excellent condition, up a point from the prior week. Soybean conditions, however, fell by a point.

* Ratings for both crops have been declining for several weeks due to an expanding Midwest drought.

* A reduced chance of a “very strong” version of the El Niño weather phenomenon later this year should offer some relief to agricultural producers in Argentina, the Rosario Stock Exchange (BCR) said on Wednesday.

* Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT wheat, corn, soybean and soyoil futures contracts on Wednesday, and net sellers of soymeal futures, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

MARKET NEWS

* MSCI’s global equities index lost ground on Wednesday after weaker-than-expected overseas data and as investors monitored a heating up of American-Chinese trade tensions while they awaited upcoming U.S. economic data and second-quarter earnings.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)