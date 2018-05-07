Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Commodity News / Wheat drops for 2nd day as US weather improves, soybean prices ease

Wheat drops for 2nd day as US weather improves, soybean prices ease

in Commodity News 07/05/2018 

Chicago wheat futures slid 1.6 percent on Monday, falling for a second session as an improving weather outlook for the U.S. winter crop weighed on prices.
    
U.S. soybeans lost more ground on lack of demand from top importer China amid a trade dispute between the two nations.
    
FUNDAMENTALS
* Recent rains have eased concerns over dryness hurting the Hard Red Winter wheat crop in the U.S. southern Plains.
    
* However, scouts on an industry tour on Thursday projected that drought-hit Kansas, the top U.S. wheat-growing state, may produce its smallest crop since 1989.
    
* There is additional pressure on the wheat market stemming from forecasts of bumper production in the Black Sea region.
    
* For soybeans, there is disappointment that trade talks between Washington and Beijing did not move closer to a deal to resolve the mounting dispute that has crimped U.S. crop sales to China.
    
* The Trump administration has drawn a hard line in trade talks with China, demanding a $200 billion cut in the Chinese trade surplus with the United States, sharply lower tariffs and advanced technology subsidies.
    
* U.S. farmers were hoping for a quick resolution to the conflict after China last month threatened tariffs against a range of U.S. goods, including a 25-percent duty on soybeans.
    
* U.S. soybean sales to China over the last four weeks are down 10 percent from a year ago, according to U.S. trade figures. This is a blow to farm country, which helped boost President Donald Trump into office in the 2016 election.
    
* Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to May 1, regulatory data released on Friday showed. 
    
* The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans.
    
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares crept higher on Monday after a tame reading on U.S. wages lessened the risk of faster rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, although Sino-U.S. trade tensions and a looming deadline for the Iranian nuclear deal argued for caution.

    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0600  Germany              Industrial orders           Mar
0830  Euro zone            Sentix index                May
1400  U.S.                 Employment trends           Apr
 ::   China                Forex reserves              Apr

 Grains prices at  0029 GMT
 Contract    Last     Change   Pct chg  Two-day chg  MA 30    RSI
 CBOT wheat  518.00   -8.25    -1.57%   -1.66%       489.07   68
 CBOT corn   403.75   -2.50    -0.62%   -0.31%       394.78   69
 CBOT soy    1031.75  -5.00    -0.48%   -1.08%       1046.88  42
 CBOT rice   12.98    $0.04    +0.35%   -0.42%       $12.99   38
 WTI crude   69.80    $0.08    +0.11%   +2.75%       $66.41   69
 Currencies                                                   
 Euro/dlr    $1.196   -$0.002  -0.19%   +0.12%                
 USD/AUD     0.7525   0.000    -0.05%   +0.41%                
 Most active contracts
 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
 RSI 14, exponential
 Source: Reuters (Reporting by Naveen Thukral Editing by Joseph Radford)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2018 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Diclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software