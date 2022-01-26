Wheat eases after rally, Black Sea tensions limit decline

Chicago wheat futures lost ground for the first time in three sessions on Wednesday, although tensions between key grain exporters Russia and Ukraine provided a floor under the market.

Soybeans and corn fell.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) fell 1.4% to $8.06-3/4 a bushel, as of 0505 GMT. Soybeans lost 0.8% to $13.96-1/2 a bushel and corn fell 0.6% to $6.16-1/2 a bushel.

Tensions remained high after NATO said on Monday it was putting forces on standby and reinforcing eastern Europe with more ships and fighter jets in response to Russia’s troop build-up near its border with Ukraine.

Interruptions to grain flows from the Black Sea region could leave importers scrambling for alternatives such as European Union and U.S. wheat, and fuel food inflation.

Ukraine is projected to be the world’s third-largest exporter of corn in the 2021/22 season and fourth-largest exporter of wheat, according to International Grains Council data. Russia is the world’s top wheat exporter.

Smaller soybean crops expected in key South American producers are likely to push major soybean export business to the United States from June onwards, Hamburg-based oilseeds analysts Oil World said on Tuesday.

However, Argentine rains in recent weeks have brought a “water bomb” to key farming areas in the northwest of Buenos Aires province, though there has been less water further to the south, the important Rosario grains exchange said in a report.

China’s use of wheat in animal rations in 2021/22 is expected to be less than half of the amount of last season, analysts and traders said, as elevated prices cut demand.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Subhranshu Sahu)