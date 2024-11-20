Wheat eases but hovers near one-week peak on Black Sea supply fears

Chicago wheat futures ticked lower onWednesday although renewed threats of disruptions to Black Sea supplies as the war in Ukraine escalates kept the contract near a one-week high.

The most-active wheat contract Wv1 on the Chicago Board of Trade dipped 0.66% to $5.64 a bushel as of 0427 GMT, but hovered close to its highest since Nov. 12 hit on Tuesday.

Ukraine used U.S. long-range missiles to strike Russian territory on Tuesday, taking advantage of newly granted permission from the outgoing Biden administration on the Ukraine war’s 1,000th day.

“This region’s supplies is the key contributor of grains to the Middle East and Africa, and the potential for a return to the supply chain disruptions of prior years was a concern,” said Andrew Whitelaw, an analyst at agricultural consultants Episode 3 in Canberra.

“Our expectation is that this rise of the past couple of sessions will be short-lived. There has been little fundamental information to maintain the rally unless Putin attacks the grain infrastructure in Ukraine,” Whitelaw said.

Ukraine’s wheat harvest may increase to up to 25 million tons next year from an expected 22 million tons this year thanks to a larger sowing area, the first deputy agriculture minister Taras Vysotskiy told Reuters in an interview.

The soybean contract Sv1 was down 0.45% at $9.94 a bushel amid expectations of a bumper crop in top producer Brazil. Corn Cv1 slipped 0.12% to $4.27 a bushel.

Brazil is expected to harvest 167.7 million metric tons of soybeans in the 2024/25 season, a record volume that should also catapult exports and domestic processing to record highs, according to a statement from oilseed lobby Abiove on Tuesday, in its first forecast for the ongoing season.

Commodity funds were net sellers of Chicago Board of Trade soybean, corn, soyoil and soymeal futures contracts on Tuesday, and net buyers of wheat futures, traders said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Eileen Soreng)