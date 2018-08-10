Wheat edges lower, global weather threat set to drive weekly gains of 1 pct

U.S. wheat futures fell around 0.5 percent on Friday, though fears that adverse weather in major global exporters was set to drive the grain to its fourth consecutive weekly gain. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade up 1 percent for the week, the fourth straight weekly gain. * The most active soybean futures little changed for the week after three straight weekly gains. * The most active corn futures down more than 0.5 percent for the week, the first weekly loss in a month. * Analysts expect the USDA to increase its estimates of corn and soybean yields and production, but the latest weather outlook has tempered expectations. * After rains across the U.S. Midwest this week, parts of the region are expected to turn drier over the next two weeks at a critical stage of development for corn and soybean crops, forecasters said. * A slowdown in Chinese imports of U.S. soybeans after Beijing imposed extra tariffs drags on the oilseeds, although expectations that China will need to resume buying U.S. soybeans have lent support at times this week. * The USDA on Thursday reported net U.S. soybean export sales near the high end of trade estimates, with typical buyers such as the Netherlands, Spain, Egypt and Pakistan booking large purchases. China, the world's top importer, cancelled purchases in the week. MARKET NEWS * The dollar rose against most major currencies on Thursday in thin summer trading, as investors bet global trade tensions and a robust American economy would continue to support the U.S. currency. * Crude prices settled slightly lower on Thursday, extending the previous session's losses as the escalating China-U.S. trade dispute casts doubt over the outlook for oil demand. * The S&P 500 and Dow ended down slightly on Thursday as gains in Apple and Amazon were offset by losses in energy and financial shares. Grains prices at 0031 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 562.00 -2.50 -0.44% -1.40% 523.19 62 CBOT corn 381.75 -1.00 -0.26% -0.84% 371.08 57 CBOT soy 901.25 -2.75 -0.30% -1.02% 877.46 58 CBOT rice 10.75 $0.01 +0.09% +0.94% $11.70 17 WTI crude 66.68 -$0.13 -0.19% -0.39% $70.00 33 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.152 -$0.001 -0.05% -0.78% USD/AUD 0.7368 0.000 -0.03% -0.85% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential Source: Reuters (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)