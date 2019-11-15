Wheat faces 4th week of decline on ample world supplies

Chicago wheat futures were on track on Friday for their fourth week of decline, with stiff

competition from the Black Sea region hitting U.S. sales in the global market.

Soybeans and corn were poised for a second week of decline amid uncertainty over a U.S.-China trade deal.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade is down around half a percent this week, taking the losses in four weeks to nearly 5%.

* For the week, soybean has given up 1.5%, while corn is down 0.4%.

* U.S. wheat futures are facing headwinds amid ample global supplies and signs of renewed competition from Russian wheat after a relatively slow start to the country’s export season.

* Egypt’s state grain buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, said it bought 465,000 tonnes of Russian and Ukrainian wheat in an international purchase tender for shipment

Jan. 5-15. No U.S. wheat was offered in the tender.

* The soybean market is focussed on U.S.-China trade deal.

* The world’s two largest economies are trying to finalise a limited deal that focuses largely on increased Chinese purchases of American farm products and the opening of China’s financial

services market.

* The United States is getting close to a trade agreement with China, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Thursday, citing what he called very constructive discussions

with Beijing.

* U.S. agricultural exports to China have suffered over the past year after Beijing in 2018 imposed steep retaliatory tariffs on American soybeans and other farm goods as part of the trade war.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Thursday that China bought 129,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans for delivery during the current marketing year, the first deal for farm products to China the government has reported in a week.

* Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, soybean and soyoil futures contracts on Thursday, and net sellers of wheat and soymeal futures, traders said.

MARKET NEWS

* Asian equities rose after the S&P 500 index notched a new record closing high, but investor sentiment remained fragile following weak data from China and Germany, which reinforced concerns about the global economy.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1000 EU HICP Final MM, YY Oct 1100 EU Reserve Assets Total Oct 1330 US Retail Sales MM Oct 1415 US Industrial Production MM Oct Grains prices at 0118 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 507.50 -0.25 -0.05% -1.84% 510.91 45 CBOT corn 375.75 0.00 +0.00% -0.53% 386.11 36 CBOT soy 917.75 1.00 +0.11% +0.08% 937.02 29 CBOT rice 11.85 $0.00 +0.00% -1.00% $12.04 41 WTI crude 57.01 $0.24 +0.42% -0.19% $55.20 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.102 $0.002 +0.15% +0.14% USD/AUD 0.6792 -0.004 -0.66% -0.70% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential Source: Reuters (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; editing by Uttaresh.V)