Wheat falls for third day, near one-week low on improved weather outlook

Chicago wheat fell for a third consecutive day on Thursday, trading near the one-week low reached in the last session with forecasts of crop-friendly weather in the United States and Canada weighing on prices. Corn and soybeans ticked higher after two sessions of losses. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade fell 0.5 percent to $5.19-1/4 a bushel by 0307 GMT. Prices closed 2.7 percent lower on Tuesday after falling to as low as $5.17, the lowest since May 23. Soybeans were up 0.1 percent at $10.23-1/2 a bushel and corn rose 0.3 percent to $3.94-1/2 a bushel. "There are forecasts for improved weather for spring wheat in the U.S. and Canada and that is adding pressure on prices," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank. "But we still have worries for the Australian crop which is in need of rains." For the month of May, wheat is on track for a second straight monthly rise, soybeans are down 2.4 percent after closing marginally higher in April and corn is set to drop 1.5 percent following gains in the all of the previous months of 2018. Wheat is being pressured amid an improvement in weather forecasts for U.S. and Canadian crops. A significant change in the weather pattern is expected over the next 10 days, with cooler and much wetter weather expected, Radiant Solutions said in a daily weather note. Increasing trade tensions between the United States and China are pressuring soybeans. China lashed out at renewed threats from the White House on trade, warning that it was ready to fight back if Washington was looking for a trade war, days ahead of a planned visit by U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. In an unexpected change in tone, the United States on Tuesday said it still holds the threat of imposing tariffs on $50 billion of imports from China and will use it unless Beijing addresses the issue of theft of U.S. intellectual property. China is the world's biggest soybean importer and the top buyer of U.S. sorghum, a feed grain that competes with corn. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) late on Tuesday rated 79 percent of the corn crop as good to excellent, above the highest point in a range of trade estimates and up from 65 percent at the same point last year. The USDA rated 38 percent of the winter wheat crop as good to excellent, up from 36 percent the previous week. Analysts on average had expected no change. Grains prices at 0307 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 519.25 -2.75 -0.53% -3.22% 509.73 52 CBOT corn 394.50 1.00 +0.25% -1.38% 399.53 42 CBOT soy 1023.50 0.50 +0.05% -0.68% 1029.20 49 CBOT rice 11.58 -$0.08 -0.73% +1.00% $12.58 29 WTI crude 68.12 -$0.09 -0.13% +2.08% $69.55 36 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.166 $0.000 +0.02% +1.08% USD/AUD 0.7559 -0.002 -0.21% +0.73% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential Source: Reuters (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)