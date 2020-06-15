Wheat falls on ample supplies, Chinese buying supports soybeans

Chicago wheat futures fell on Monday, pressured by abundant supplies forecast in a U.S. government report last week.

Soybeans were marginally lower after closing higher in the last three sessions as strong Chinese demand underpinned prices.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade was down 0.3% at $5.00-3/4 a bushel by 0039 GMT.

* Soybeans slid 0.1% to $8.70-1/2 a bushel and corn lost 0.1% to $3.29-3/4 a bushel.

* Higher global wheat supplies are weighing on the market. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) raised world ending stocks to a record high 316.1 million tonnes.

* Leading Russian consultancies revised forecasts for this year’s Russian wheat harvest, tempering concerns about the effects of a dry spring.

* Consultancy IKAR has raised its estimate for Russia’s 2020/21 wheat exports by 1 million tonnes to 35 million tonnes after it upgraded its crop estimate, it said on Thursday.

* China has stepped up purchases of U.S. beans in recent weeks, supporting prices.

* U.S. soybean crushings likely edged up slightly in May despite narrowing processor margins as export demand for soymeal remained strong, according to analysts polled ahead of a monthly National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due on Monday.

MARKET NEWS

* Global equity markets rose in choppy trading on Friday as concerns triggered by the U.S. Federal Reserve’s less-than-optimistic outlook for an economic recovery and a jump in U.S. coronavirus cases gave investors pause.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) May 0200 China Urban Investment (YTD) YY 0200 China Industrial Output YY 0200 China Retail Sales YY 0630 India WPI Inflation YY 1000 EU Reserve Assets Total

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)