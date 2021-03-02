WHEAT FALLS TO 2-WEEK LOW ON AMPLE GLOBAL SUPPLIES

U.S. wheat futures fell on Tuesday for a fourth consecutive session, hitting their lowest level in two weeks on ample global supplies.

FUNDAMENTALS

The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.4% to $6.47-1/2 a bushel by 0236 GMT, near the session low of $6.47 a bushel – a level unseen since Feb 18. Wheat closed down 1.5% on Monday.

The most active soybean futures were down 0.5% to $13.84-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.9% on Monday.

The most active corn futures were down 0.9% to $5.33-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.7% in the previous session.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said 197 million bushels of U.S. soybeans were crushed in January, above expectations for 195.6 million bushels.

In Brazil, farmers are expected to harvest 133.5 million tonnes of soybeans for 2020/21, up from a previous estimate of 132.8 million, according to broker StoneX.

Consultancy Sovecon raised its forecast for Russia’s 2020/21 wheat exports by 1.2 million tonnes to 39.1 million tonnes.

MARKET NEWS

The dollar stood firm against its low-yielding peers on Tuesday on bets of a faster economic recovery and greater tolerance of higher U.S. bond yields, while the Australian dollar looked to guidance from the country’s central bank.

Asian shares are poised to rally as a halt in a recent bond markets sell-off calmed investor nerves and lifted riskier assets, although oil prices were on the defensive on fears of slowing Chinese energy consumption.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)