Wheat falls to 2-week low on supply pressure, soybeans rise

Chicago wheat slid for fourth straight session on Monday, dropping to its lowest in two weeks as abundant world supplies weighed on the market. Soybeans edged higher, following a drop to lowest in more than five weeks amid uncertainty about the impact of Washington-Beijing trade dispute on demand for U.S. supplies. The Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat contract lost 0.8 percent to $4.95 a bushel by 0324 GMT, after dropping earlier in the session to its lowest since April 27 at $4.94-1/2 a bushel. Soybeans rose 0.5 percent to $10.07-3/4 a bushel after earlier hitting $10.01-3/4 a bushel, the lowest since April 4. Corn slid 0.3 percent to $3.95-1/2 a bushel. "Some fundamental investors will no doubt have taken profits," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, referring to moves in the wheat market. "The price drop though is now likely to trigger some momentum investors to sell too." The U.S. Department of Agriculture projected the total U.S. wheat crop for the 2018-19 marketing year at 1.821 billion bushels, above the average analyst estimate of 1.777 billion and up 5 percent from the prior year. Winter wheat grown in the southern U.S. Plains has struggled with months of drought, but the USDA said combined production of spring and durum wheat would increase 34 percent from the previous year. In addition, Russia, the world's biggest exporter, is on track for a record crop. The USDA on Thursday forecast that U.S. soybean exports will break a record in the upcoming marketing year. However, just a month ago, Beijing proposed slapping tariffs of 25 percent on all U.S. shipments of the oilseed, hitting U.S. soybean shipments to China. The USDA on Thursday projected 2018/19 U.S. corn ending stocks at 1.682 billion bushels, above the average trade estimate of 1.628 billion. Large speculators raised their net long position in CBOT corn futures in the week to May 8, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans. Grains prices at 0324 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 495.00 -3.75 -0.75% -2.27% 497.56 39 CBOT corn 395.50 -1.00 -0.25% -1.62% 397.25 40 CBOT soy 1007.75 4.50 +0.45% -1.32% 1041.68 33 CBOT rice 12.61 -$0.05 -0.36% +0.68% $12.99 40 WTI crude 70.48 -$0.22 -0.31% -1.23% $67.55 61 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.196 $0.002 +0.18% +0.43% USD/AUD 0.7558 0.002 +0.21% +0.35% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundred weight RSI 14, exponential Source: Reuters (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sunil Nair)