Wheat finds support after Monday’s slide; soybeans, corn hold near recent highs

U.S. wheat futures found support Tuesday after slumping more than 3% on Monday to two-week lows on forecasts for decent growing conditions in the U.S. Plains and waning fears of an imminent invasion by Russia into Ukraine.

Chicago soybean and corn futures both traded either side of unchanged, but clung close to recent seven-month highs as traders continue to assess how dry conditions in South America may boost U.S. crop demand.

Chicago Board of Trade March wheat futures WH2 were up 0.07% at $7.61 3/4 a bushel at 06:20 GMT. Chicago March soybeans SH2 were 0.13% higher at $14.92 1/2 a bushel, while March corn CH2 was up 0.12% at $6.26 3/4.

Overall trading volumes were thin across the board, with China and other major Asian trading nations on holiday for much of this week to observe the Lunar New Year.

U.S. soybean prices gained over 11% in January on the back of dryness worries in South America which has the potential to boost demand for U.S. crops later in the current crop year. Agribusiness consultancies AgRural and AgResource on Monday trimmed their forecasts for Brazil’s 2021/22 soybean crop due to bad weather, estimating the expected output below the 130 million-tonne threshold.

In contrast, the outlook for wheat supplies has expanded recently, with friendlier field conditions expected in key U.s. growing areas and export forecasts rising slightly from the Black Sea area. Sovecon, one of the leading agriculture consultancies in Moscow, on Monday raised its forecast for Russia’s wheat exports by 200,000 tonnes to 34.3 million tonnes in the current 2021/22 marketing season which ends on June 30.

Even so, tensions remain high over the Russia/Ukraine standoff. The United States and Britain overnight said they are prepared to punish Russian elites close to President Vladimir Putin with asset freezes and travel bans if Russia enters Ukraine, as tensions also spilled over at the United Nations.

Any interruptions to grain flows from the Black Sea region could leave importers scrambling for alternatives such as European Union and U.S. wheat, and fuel food inflation.

In global markets, the U.S. dollar resumed its uptrend following a slight pullback on the last day of January, while crude oil prices remained firm. MKTS/GLOB

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gavin Maguire; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Rashmi Aich)