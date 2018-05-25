Wheat firms, set to finish week up 2.5 pct on dry weather fears

U.S. wheat futures edged higher on Friday, putting the grain on track for a 2.5 percent weekly gain as concerns about dry weather in key global producing regions kept prices near a 10-month high.

Corn rose, heading for a second straight weekly gain, while soybeans also firmed, with the oilseed poised to record its biggest weekly gain since February.

The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.2 percent at $5.31-1/4 a bushel at 0430 GMT, having closed down 0.1 percent on Thursday when prices hit $5.45-1/4, the highest since July 2017.

Wheat is up more than 2.5 percent for the week, extending two-week gains to 6.5 percent.

Analysts said prices were supported by fears that U.S. crops will suffer from continued dry weather, coming as other major exporters also experience troubles.

“There is potential for serious problems if U.S. crops do not get a break in the weather,” said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank.

Forecasts for hot, dry conditions in the U.S. Plains wheat belt has fuelled concerns about drought-reduced crops in key production areas.

Dry weather in parts of Canada, Australia and Russia – all major wheat exporters – have also fuelled expectations of a tightening supply balance after record inventories had been forecast for this season.

The most active corn futures were up 0.2 percent at $4.05 a bushel after closing down 1 percent on Thursday.

Corn is up more 0.5 percent for the week, on track for a second straight weekly gain.

The most active soybean futures were up 0.1 percent to $4.37-1/4 a bushel after closing down 0.3 percent in the previous session.

Soybeans are up nearly 4 percent for the week, on course to post the biggest weekly gain since Feb 16.

A Chinese importer on Tuesday purchased one cargo of U.S. soybeans for August shipment from the U.S. Pacific Northwest, according to traders, marking the first sale of U.S. soybeans to China since the two countries stepped back from a full-blown trade war.

Grains prices at 0412 GMT

Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI

CBOT wheat 531.25 1.00 +0.19% +0.05% 504.93 68

CBOT corn 405.00 0.75 +0.19% -0.86% 399.01 63

CBOT soy 1037.25 1.50 +0.14% -0.19% 1031.97 64

CBOT rice 11.61 $0.05 +0.43% -2.60% $12.77 21

WTI crude 70.65 -$0.06 -0.08% -1.66% $69.59 46

Currencies

Euro/dlr $1.170 -$0.001 -0.13% +0.07%

USD/AUD 0.7561 -0.001 -0.17% +0.03%

Most active contracts

Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight

RSI 14, exponential

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Colin Packham; editing by Richard Pullin)