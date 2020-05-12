Wheat hits 1-week low on improved weather; soybeans fall ahead of key report

Chicago wheat futures slid for a third consecutive session on Tuesday to a one-week low as improved weather across the Northern Hemisphere boosted expectations of ample supplies.

Soybeans slipped after three days of gains as investors squared positions ahead of a widely watched U.S. government report expected to show abundant supplies.

“Some of the weather worry has been taken out of the (wheat) market in recent days,” said Tobin Gorey, director of agriculture strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

“The problem seems to have been scaled down somewhat. But that is not to say that material reductions in production have been ruled out. The USDA reporting another modest decline in U.S. winter wheat crop conditions is an example of this point.”

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade was down 0.8% to $5.13-1/4 a bushel by 0245 GMT, having dropped earlier in the day to its lowest since May 5 at $5.12-1/4 a bushel.

Soybeans gave up 0.4% at $8.51-1/2 a bushel and corn lost 0.4% to $3.17-1/4 a bushel.

Recent rains in Europe and the Black Sea region have eased concerns over dry weather.

Still, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in its weekly crop progress report rated 53% of the U.S. winter wheat crop in good to excellent condition, a downgrade from 55% the previous week.

The agency said the U.S. corn crop was 67% seeded by Sunday, well ahead of the five-year average of 56%, but behind the average estimate in a Reuters analyst poll of 71%.

Soybean planting was 38% complete, above the five-year average of 23% but behind the average analyst estimate of 42%.

Market participants now await the USDA’s monthly supply-demand report in which analysts expect the government to project ballooning U.S. corn inventories in the coming crop year and ample soybean supplies.

The soybean market has been underpinned in recent sessions by Chinese demand.

Chinese importers bought at least four cargoes, or about 240,000 tonnes, of U.S. soybeans, export traders said on Monday.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean futures contracts on Monday and net sellers of wheat, corn, soymeal and soyoil futures, traders said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)