Wheat jumps 1 pct, hits five-day high

U.S. wheat futures rose nearly 1 percent on Monday as fears Russia will limit exports stoked concerns over global supplies, pushing prices to a five-day high.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.9 percent at $5.16-1/4 a bushel by 0042 GMT, near the session high of $5.19-1/2 a bushel – the highest since Sept. 12. Wheat rose 2.9 percent on Friday.

* The most active soybean futures were down 0.3 percent to $8.27-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.3 percent on Friday.

* The most active corn futures were down 0.4 percent to $3.50-1/2 a bushel, having gained 0.4 percent in the previous session.

* Wheat had been under pressure amid expectations of a bumper U.S. production, though fears Russia could limit exports provided some support.

* U.S. President Donald Trump is likely to announce new tariffs on about $200 billion of Chinese imports as early as Monday, a senior administration official told Reuters on Saturday, weighing on market sentiment towards soybeans.

MARKET NEWS

* The dollar held above a recent 1-1/2 month trough against a basket of major currencies on Monday, with investors cautiously awaiting news on the implementation of U.S. tariffs on an additional $200 billion of Chinese imports.

* Oil prices pulled back on Friday on concerns additional U.S. tariffs would be placed on Chinese imports, after an earlier rally triggered by worries that more sanctions on Iran might constrict supply.

* U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday as financials rose with bond yields, while news that President Donald Trump instructed aides to proceed with tariffs on about $200 billion of Chinese products limited gains.

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

1230 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Sep

Grains prices at 0042 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 CBOT wheat 516.25 4.75 +0.93% +3.87% 542.99 CBOT corn 350.50 -1.25 -0.36% +0.00% 367.79 CBOT soy 827.75 -2.75 -0.33% -0.66% 860.27 CBOT rice 10.49 $0.00 +0.00% -2.42% $10.74 WTI crude 68.80 -$0.19 -0.28% +0.31% $68.10 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.163 $0.000 +0.01% -0.50% USD/AUD 0.7152 0.000 +0.03% -0.56%

Most active contracts

Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight

RSI 14, exponential

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)