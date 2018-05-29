Wheat prices hit 10-month peak on weather worries

U.S. wheat futures rose nearly 1.5 percent to hit their highest in more than 10 months on Tuesday, with traders worried that adverse weather across key growing regions would crimp production. Corn climbed more than 0.5 percent, drawing support from wheat, while soybeans advanced for a second consecutive session. The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 1.4 percent at $5.50-3/4 a bushel by 0421 GMT. They earlier touched their highest since July 2017 at $5.52 a bushel, after closing up 2.4 percent on Friday. "U.S. regions were very hot over the weekend," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "More bad news for wheat crops that are already struggling." The outlook in the United States comes as wheat farmers in Australia and Russia, two major grain exporters continue to struggle with unfavourable weather. The most active corn futures rose 0.7 percent to $4.09 a bushel, having gained 0.4 percent in the previous session. The most active soybean futures were up 0.7 percent at $10.48-1/2 a bushel, after firming 0.6 percent on Friday. Soybeans have drawn support in recent days amid a thawing of relations between the United State and China, stirring expectations of increased demand from Beijing. China has given the green light to state-owned companies to begin buying U.S. soybeans again, although would-be buyers have tight crush margins and high inventories. Analysts also noted that potential supply issues in Brazil could support the oilseed. Brazil's President Michel Temer on Sunday made concessions in a bid to end a week-long protest that has severely hampered the flow of food, fuel and key exports in Latin America's largest economy. Grains prices at 0421 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 550.75 7.75 +1.43% +3.87% 507.81 75 CBOT corn 409.00 3.00 +0.74% +1.18% 399.62 68 CBOT soy 1048.50 7.00 +0.67% +1.23% 1031.94 69 CBOT rice 11.56 -$0.01 -0.09% -0.04% $12.71 18 WTI crude 66.80 -$1.08 -1.59% -5.53% $69.51 21 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.163 $0.001 +0.06% -0.18% USD/AUD 0.7534 -0.001 -0.13% -0.19% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential Source: Reuters (Reporting by Colin Packham Editing by Joseph Radford)