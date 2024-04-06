Wheat rallies on concerns over weather, Russian exports

Chicago wheat futures jumped on Friday to hit aone-month high, as spring weather risks in the northern hemisphere and renewed talk of delays to Russian exports unsettled the market.

Corn and soybeans edged up, tracking wheat, asinvestors in those markets continued to weigh U.S. planting prospects and export competition from South America.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was up 2.7% at $5.71 a bushel by 1138 GMT.

It earlier rose to $5.74-1/2, its highest since March 1.

Forecasts for warm weather in North America were putting attention back on persisting drought in some areas, while dryness in southern Russia and damp conditions in France were also creating early concerns about northern hemisphere harvests, traders said.

“The weather is having an effect. It’s looking like it will get a little warmer and drier in the U.S. and Canada,” a European trader said.

The wheat market was also assessing the latest rumours of delays to Russian export cargoes, possibly including shipments to major importer Egypt.

“The chatter is definitely spreading through the market,” another trader said.

However, some market participants played down the potential impact of any delays in massive overall Russian exports, noting signs that some delayed cargoes were being cleared.

After major exporter TD RIF recently said last week it was facing delays, Russian grain trader Aston denied this week that local authorities had halted some of its exports.

CBOT soybeans Sv1 added 0.3% to $11.83-1/4 a bushel, moving away from a near one-month low touched earlier this week.

Corn Cv1 rose 0.7% to $4.38-1/4 a bushel as it also recovered from a near one-month trough.

Soybeans were being curbed by lower-than-expected weekly U.S. export sales reported on Thursday.

Investors were also watching for monthly U.S. jobs data, which could sway the dollar and have a knock-on effect on U.S. commodities.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Subhranshu Sahu and Eileen Soreng)