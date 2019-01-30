Recent News

  

Wheat rebounds from near two-week low; demand concerns cap gains

in Commodity News 30/01/2019

U.S. wheat futures edged higher on Wednesday, rebounding from a near two-week low, but the broader trend remains bearish amid ample North American production and concerns about soft demand.

FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.2 percent at $5.14 a bushel by 0117 GMT,
having closed down 1 percent on Tuesday when prices hit a low of $5.11 a bushel – the lowest since Jan. 17.
* The most active soybean futures were down 0.1 percent at $9.18-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.5 percent on
Tuesday.
* The most active corn futures were up 0.4 percent at $3.78 a bushel, having closed down 0.7 percent in the previous
session.
* Top global importer Egypt bought 360,000 tonnes of wheat in an international tender, including its first purchase of French wheat since 2017.
* Two cargoes of U.S. wheat were offered, including one at the lowest price in the tender when freight costs were excluded.

* U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the United States expects to make significant progress in the talks with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, who will later see President Donald Trump.

* Market concerned that the talks could be threatened by the United States announcing criminal charges against Chinese telecoms group Huawei.

MARKET NEWS
* The pound nursed losses early on Wednesday on fresh concerns about the possibility of a “no-deal” Brexit, while the dollar held steady ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy decision.
* Oil prices gained more than 2 percent on Tuesday after the United States imposed sanctions on state-owned Venezuelan oil company PDVSA, a move likely to reduce the OPEC member’s crude exports and relieve some global oversupply worries.
* Wall Street was mixed on Tuesday, with Alphabet, Facebook and other technology-related shares dipping, while a rebound in 3M and other industrials elevated the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

DATA/EVENTS
0030          Australia      CPI                            Q4
0030          Australia      RBA Weighted Medn CPI          Q4
0030          Australia      RBA Weighted Trimmed Mean CPI  Q4 
0630          France         GDP Preliminary                Q4
1000          Brazil         IGP-M Inflation Index          Jan
1000          EU             Consumer Confidence Final      Jan
1300          Germany        CPI Prelim                     Jan
1300          Germany        HICP Prelim                    Jan
        
 Grains prices at  0117 GMT
 Contract      Last   Change  Pct chg  Two-day chg   MA 30   RSI 
 CBOT wheat  514.00     0.75   +0.15%       -0.92%  517.10     39
 CBOT corn   378.00     0.75   +0.20%       -0.46%  378.46     47
 CBOT soy    918.25    -0.75   -0.08%       -0.54%  909.18     57
 CBOT rice    10.73    $0.01   +0.05%       +0.09%  $10.58     64
 WTI crude    53.28   -$0.03   -0.06%       +2.48%  $49.56     58
 Currencies                                                      
 Euro/dlr    $1.143   $0.000   +0.00%       -0.03%               
 USD/AUD     0.7181    0.003   +0.39%       +0.22%               
 Most active contracts
 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
 RSI 14, exponential
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Colin Packham; editing by Richard Pullin)

