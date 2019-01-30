Wheat rebounds from near two-week low; demand concerns cap gains

U.S. wheat futures edged higher on Wednesday, rebounding from a near two-week low, but the broader trend remains bearish amid ample North American production and concerns about soft demand.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.2 percent at $5.14 a bushel by 0117 GMT,

having closed down 1 percent on Tuesday when prices hit a low of $5.11 a bushel – the lowest since Jan. 17.

* The most active soybean futures were down 0.1 percent at $9.18-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.5 percent on

Tuesday.

* The most active corn futures were up 0.4 percent at $3.78 a bushel, having closed down 0.7 percent in the previous

session.

* Top global importer Egypt bought 360,000 tonnes of wheat in an international tender, including its first purchase of French wheat since 2017.

* Two cargoes of U.S. wheat were offered, including one at the lowest price in the tender when freight costs were excluded.

* U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the United States expects to make significant progress in the talks with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, who will later see President Donald Trump.

* Market concerned that the talks could be threatened by the United States announcing criminal charges against Chinese telecoms group Huawei.

MARKET NEWS

* The pound nursed losses early on Wednesday on fresh concerns about the possibility of a “no-deal” Brexit, while the dollar held steady ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy decision.

* Oil prices gained more than 2 percent on Tuesday after the United States imposed sanctions on state-owned Venezuelan oil company PDVSA, a move likely to reduce the OPEC member’s crude exports and relieve some global oversupply worries.

* Wall Street was mixed on Tuesday, with Alphabet, Facebook and other technology-related shares dipping, while a rebound in 3M and other industrials elevated the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

DATA/EVENTS 0030 Australia CPI Q4 0030 Australia RBA Weighted Medn CPI Q4 0030 Australia RBA Weighted Trimmed Mean CPI Q4 0630 France GDP Preliminary Q4 1000 Brazil IGP-M Inflation Index Jan 1000 EU Consumer Confidence Final Jan 1300 Germany CPI Prelim Jan 1300 Germany HICP Prelim Jan Grains prices at 0117 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 514.00 0.75 +0.15% -0.92% 517.10 39 CBOT corn 378.00 0.75 +0.20% -0.46% 378.46 47 CBOT soy 918.25 -0.75 -0.08% -0.54% 909.18 57 CBOT rice 10.73 $0.01 +0.05% +0.09% $10.58 64 WTI crude 53.28 -$0.03 -0.06% +2.48% $49.56 58 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.143 $0.000 +0.00% -0.03% USD/AUD 0.7181 0.003 +0.39% +0.22% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential Source: Reuters (Reporting by Colin Packham; editing by Richard Pullin)