Wheat rises for 2nd session, gains capped by higher U.S. stockpile expectations

Chicago wheat futures rose for a second straight session on Monday, rising more than 1%, although expectations of a larger U.S. stockpile limited gains.

Corn and soybeans edged higher, in line with firm oil prices.

“We are seeing some gains in the wheat market, but on the demand front it is pretty quiet and there are no major issues with supplies as of now,” said one trader at an international trading company in Singapore.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 1.3% to $5.63-3/4 a bushel by 0442 GMT, after having closed up more than 1% on Thursday.

Corn added 0.2% to $3.32-1/4 a bushel and soybeans were up 0.3% at $8.66 a bushel.

The wheat market is facing headwinds on expectations of a larger U.S. harvest than what analysts had projected.

However, the Singapore trader said the market is closely watching the U.S. weather amid talks of crop-damaging freeze in some parts.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) raised its outlook for domestic supplies of corn, wheat and soybeans on Thursday.

The agency pegged wheat ending stocks at 970 million bushels and soybean ending stocks at 480 million bushels. Analysts had been expecting soybean ending stocks of 430 million bushels and wheat ending stocks of 940 million bushels, based on the average of estimates in a Reuters poll.

The condition of French soft wheat was stable in the week to April 6, with 62% of crops rated good or excellent, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed on Friday.

The rating was well below an 83% score seen in the same week last year.

Ukraine’s 2020 grain crop could decline to 72.2 million tonnes from a record 75.1 million tonnes in 2019 due to smaller wheat and barley output, analyst APK-Inform said on Friday.

The USDA reported export sales of old-crop corn in the week ended April 2 at 1,848,900 tonnes, above expectations and a high for the marketing year that began on Sept 1. New-crop sales were a robust 608,800 tonnes.

Large speculators increased their net short position in CBOT corn futures in the week to April 7, regulatory data released on Friday showed.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s weekly commitments of traders report also showed that non-commercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, switched to a net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Uttaresh.V)