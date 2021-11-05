Wheat set for 3rd weekly gain on supply worries; market eyes U.S. report

Chicago wheat futures rose on Friday with the market set for a third weekly gain as tightening global supplies and strong demand supported prices.

Corn and soybeans were poised for weekly losses as a U.S. report next week is expected to show bigger harvest estimates.

FUNDAMENTALS

The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) most-active wheat contract was up 0.7% at $7.78-3/4 a bushel, as of 0156 GMT. The market gained more than 6% so far this week.

Corn is down 1.2% this week while soybeans have lost 2%.

Dry growing conditions for recently sown winter crops in Russia and Ukraine have added to supply concerns in top wheat exporting countries following poor spring harvests this year.

Global wheat demand continues to be strong with higher-than-expected purchases by top buyers led by Saudi Arabia.

World food prices rose for a third straight month in October to reach a fresh 10-year peak, led again by increases in cereals and vegetable oils, the UN food agency said on Thursday.

Traders are adjusted positions before the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) monthly supply/demand report due on Nov. 9.

The USDA on Tuesday is expected to raise its estimates for U.S. corn and soybean yields slightly from October outlook, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. On average, they expect the agency to increase estimates for U.S. soybean ending stocks but trim the corn carryout.

Source: Reuters