Wheat set for best monthly rise since April on strong demand, supply crunch

Chicago wheat futures gained more ground on Friday, with the market on track for its biggest monthly rise since April, underpinned by strong demand and tightening world supplies.

Corn is poised to end October with gains, while soybeans are down for the sixth month in a row.

“Globally, the slow Russian export pace is leaving a hole in global balance sheet,” said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at brokerage IKON Commodities in Sydney.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) added 0.7% at $7.78 a bushel by 0441 GMT, closing 1.7% higher on Thursday when prices hit a 2013 high of $7.80 a bushel.

Source: Reuters