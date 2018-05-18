Wheat set for weekly gain as drought hits Australian, U.S. crops

Chicago wheat rose for a fourth consecutive session on Friday with the market poised to end the week on a positive note following last week’s deep losses as dry weather curbs yields in key exporters Australia and the United States. U.S. soybeans and corn rose almost 1 percent as China’s move to halt anti-dumping probe against U.S. sorghum imports boosted hopes of improved demand for U.S. crops.

The Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat contract is up almost 1 percent this week, after closing down 5.2 percent last week. Soybeans were set to close the week little changed as Friday’s near 1 percent gain reduces losses made in the past few days. Corn is up about half a percent for the week, after finishing the previous week down 2.4 percent.

“U.S. conditions are not good for wheat. Australian wheat crop had bit of rain but not much, large areas are still pretty dry,” said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank. “China’s latest move on U.S. sorghum imports suggest thawing of relations, it is bit supporting for the market. It is an encouraging action.”

Dry growing season is expected reduce yields of U.S. Hard Red Winter wheat crop in the U.S. southern Plains while Australian farmers are planting wheat in dry soils following last year’s drought. This is expected to reduce global inventories although there are plenty of supplies from the old crop and expectations of bumper production from the Black Sea region.

China’s Commerce Ministry said on Friday it was halting its anti-dumping investigation into imports of sorghum from the United States, saying measures it imposed would affect consumers and were not in line with the public interest.

The move comes as Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is in Washington for talks aimed at resolving trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday said that soybean export sales totalled 506,600 tonnes in the latest week, near the low-end of forecasts that ranged from 400,000 tonnes to 1 million tonnes.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT soybean, corn and soymeal futures contracts on Thursday, traders said. They were net buyers of wheat and soyoil futures.

Grains prices at 0320 GMT

Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 503.50 6.00 +1.21% +1.87% 500.18 50 CBOT corn 398.75 3.50 +0.89% -0.13% 397.65 56 CBOT soy 1004.75 9.75 +0.98% +0.50% 1037.15 43 CBOT rice 12.52 $0.02 +0.16% -0.24% $12.97 48 WTI crude 71.60 $0.11 +0.15% +0.15% $68.68 69 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.180 $0.001 +0.05% -0.07% USD/AUD 0.7509 0.000 +0.00% -0.07%

Most active contracts

Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight

RSI 14, exponential

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)