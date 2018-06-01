Wheat set for weekly loss as U.S. weather improves; soybeans rebound

Chicago wheat is poised for its first weekly decline in three weeks on Friday with U.S. weather weighing on prices, although losses were limited concerns over dryness in the Black Sea region and Australia.

Soybeans bounced back on bargain-buying after three sessions of decline on pressure from global tensions.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade was unchanged at $5.26-1/4 by 0307 GMT. It is down percent this week.

Soybeans added half a percent to $10.23-1/4 a while corn gained 0.4 percent to $3.95-3/4 a bushel. the week, soybeans are down nearly 2 percent and corn has lost more than 2.5 percent, the biggest weekly loss since August 2017.

“Those falls (in wheat futures) will have seen investors exit their long position. The investor exit will need to be completed before the market could settle at somewhat higher levels,” said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, in a note.

“The market though will only stay settled if crops go to plan. Right now our watch list suggests that might not be the case. Australia’s warm, dry autumn is one worry. As is the developing dryness in significant areas of the Black Sea region.”

Wheat has been on a rising trend amid fears that adverse weather will curb global output, although weather forecasts across the United States have eased the fears slightly.

Russia is expected to reduce its 2018 crop of winter and rye by around 10 percent from a year ago due to dry a state weather forecaster said.

Soybeans have been weighed down by heightened fears of global trade war, triggered after the United States said it would impose tariffs on aluminium and steel imports from Canada, Mexico and the European Union.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT soybeans, and soyoil futures contracts on Thursday and net buyers of wheat and corn, traders said.

Trader estimates of fund activity in corn ranged from buying a net 9,000 contracts to selling a net 5,000 lots.

Grains prices at 0307 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 526.25 0.00 +0.00% -1.91% 509.96 59 CBOT corn 395.75 1.75 +0.44% -1.06% 399.57 45 CBOT soy 1023.25 4.75 +0.47% -0.70% 1029.19 51 CBOT rice 11.54 -$0.02 -0.17% +0.70% $12.58 27 WTI crude 66.96 -$0.08 -0.12% -1.83% $69.47 31 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.169 $0.002 +0.21% +1.27% USD/AUD 0.7558 -0.002 -0.22% +0.72% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential Source: Reuters (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)