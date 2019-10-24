When European gas storage withdrawals will kick in is the ‘million dollar question’

With European natural gas storage facilities full to the brim, market participants are now eyeing when capacity holders will begin withdrawing gas from reservoirs this winter, given the larger arbitrage opportunities compared to the previous winter.

“This is a million dollar question,” according to one Italy-based gas trader when asked by S&P Global Platts when storage withdrawals will kick in.

Looking purely at current pricing, withdrawals are unlikely to begin in November at a brisk pace, with the TTF November contract havingbeen assessed at a Eur1.45/MWh discount to December on Tuesday and a larger Eur1.975/MWh discount to the Q1 2020 contract, according to Platts data.

On the UK’s NBP hub the trend was similar, with the November contract assessed 4.025 pence/therm shy of December and 6.85 p/th below Q12020, much larger than in previous years.

Furthermore, the December contracts were seen trading at discounts to their March equivalents on both the NBP and TTF hubs Wednesday morning, suggesting that capacity holders may reserve as much gas as possible for the remainder of this year in order to maximize arbitrage opportunities during the first quarter of next year.

However, long-range reservoirs — which take longer to empty — may have to begin withdrawing from early November in order to optimize their withdrawal profile, despite expectations of higher LNG regasification across Europe for next month given the large volume of traffic heading towards Europe and high volumes of LNG currently in tank.

As a result, medium-range reservoirs — such as those in the UK — are likely to hold off withdrawals until early 2020 to counter the wider arbitrage and capture the higher-priced Q1 2020 months.

Nonetheless, MRS facilities are ideally primed to take advantage of cold spells during the final quarter of this year, and could see withdrawals if the spreads on the prompt are attractive, indicating that temperatures during the final two months of 2019 could be key to MRScapacity holders.

Source: Platts