Where Commercial Shipping Vessels Go to Die

In January, new rules from the International Maritime Organization in London are set to take effect, with the potential of roiling the global shipping industry and energy markets. IMO 2020, as the regulations are called, will mandate that vessels drastically reduce sulfur emissions. Failure to comply may result in a vessel being labeled “unseaworthy.”

More than 2,800 vessels would have to retrofit with what are known as exhaust gas cleaning scrubbers, or switch to such low-sulfur-compliant fuels as diesel or marine gasoil—but supplies are tight. The potential disruption comes just as the World Trade Organization has sounded an alarm over a darkening outlook for global commerce growth.

We visited the Marine Recycling Corp. facility in Port Colborne, Ontario, the world’s first ISO 14001 certified ship recycling company, to explore what might await some outdated vessels.

Source: Bloomberg