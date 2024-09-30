Where Is The Anti-Piracy Escort Force?: The Crisis In The Red Sea Exposes Chinese Inaction

The Red Sea, a vital maritime corridor linking Europe and Asia, has recently faced escalating instability, exacerbated by geopolitical tensions and piracy.

As regional threats surge, maritime security is paramount. Traditionally plagued by piracy, the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden have seen significant international efforts, including the deployment of China’s Anti-Piracy Escort Force (APEF) since 2008. However, amid current turmoil, China’s notable absence contrasts starkly with India’s proactive naval operations.

The Red Sea holds immense strategic importance due to its role in global trade, connecting the Mediterranean and Indian Oceans via the Suez Canal. The region’s proximity to conflict zones amplifies its significance, particularly as tensions rise with the Israel-Hamas war and Iran-backed Houthi attacks on vessels, including Indian ships. This volatility has led to increased naval activity, with the Indian Navy intensifying its presence, patrolling with up to 12 warships. In contrast, China’s APEF is conspicuously missing, raising questions about its commitment to global maritime security.

China’s absence could reflect a strategic decision, possibly influenced by its relationship with Iran. The Houthis, an Iranian proxy, have targeted ships but avoided Chinese vessels. This may suggest China’s reluctance to disrupt its economic ties with Iran, particularly in oil trade. Additionally, China’s avoidance of a US-led maritime coalition further indicates its desire to maintain strategic autonomy, distancing itself from Washington’s initiatives. Other factors, such as resource constraints or a focus on the South China Sea, may also explain its lack of involvement.

Despite these possible strategic calculations, China’s absence risks diminishing its reputation as a global maritime power. Its disengagement creates opportunities for other nations, such as India, to assert influence in the region. The Indian Navy has responded decisively, conducting high-profile operations in the Red Sea and surrounding areas, demonstrating its capability and commitment to maritime security.

Notable Indian operations include thwarting hijack attempts, responding to drone attacks, and rescuing crews from hijacked vessels, highlighting its effectiveness in both military and humanitarian efforts. The Indian Navy’s swift actions, led by its elite Marine Commandos (MarCos), underscore its role as a ‘Guardian of the Seas.’ The increase in Indian naval patrols, from two to 12 warships, further cements India’s proactive stance in ensuring the security of critical maritime routes.

While China’s cautious approach may shield it from regional entanglements, it risks losing influence and credibility as a global security contributor. In contrast, India’s robust and consistent efforts in maintaining maritime stability enhance its standing as a reliable security partner, positioning it as a key player in the Red Sea and broader global maritime security. This divergence between China’s strategic caution and India’s proactive operations highlights the varying approaches to ensuring stability in critical global trade routes.

