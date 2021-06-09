Which Actions Can Fuel The Industry: The 7th International LNG Congress Summary

Global view on the LNG industry future, actions in frames of IMO Regulations, alternative fuels for trucks and fleet, opportunities of LNG increase in Europe, and Bio-LNG and LNG-to-Power initiatives have become some of the topics of the 7th International LNG Congress. It was held at the BGS online platform on the 7-8 of June, and gathered more than 500 decision-makers of the LNG industry.

Shell, Cryostar SAS, Wood, FLUOR, Saipem, Technip Energies, Saudi Aramco, bp, Equinor representatives entered the Congress platform. There were more than 350 meetings through the Congress days, where delegates were networking to find prospective cooperation opportunities.

The Congress sessions were divided into parallel technical and business streams. Where gas majors, EPCs, local gas companies, truck and fleet owners, fueling infrastructure developers and operators, terminals and ports representatives, and governmental bodies were able to share their cases and vision with the audience. The following topics became the core of the session presentations:

1. Overview of the market in a Post-Coronavirus World;

2. Alternative fuels development (LNG, hydrogen, Bio-LNG);

3. LNG bunkering infrastructure tendencies;

4. Small-scale LNG projects technologies;

5. Sustainability of the Global Shipping Industry;

6. Decarbonization in Road transportation;

7. Cutting-edge LNG projects and its development.

At the round tables, speakers presented and discussed the projects and solutions for the LNG decarbonization. The first round table was dedicated to the ways and technologies for road transportation decarbonization. The other one represented low carbon and hydrogen solutions from gas majors, EPCs, truck owners, fuelling infrastructure representatives and governmental bodies.

The next edition of the Congress – LNGcon 2022 – will be dedicated to the most cutting-edge solutions, appearing tendencies, and prioritized projects in the LNG industry. Request the business programme of the Congress (https://lngcongress.com/request/?utm_source=media&utm_medium=hellenicshipping&utm_campaign=june21&utm_content=press_Nastya).

Source: 7th International LNG Congress