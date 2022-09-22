Which companies received most crude from U.S. emergency reserve?

Refiners Valero Energy Corp and Marathon Petroleum Corp have received the most crude oil from the U.S. government’s energy reserves, the latest data from the Department of Energy showed.

The Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) distributions have helped lower fuel prices, ease a supply crunch after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and pare energy inflation ahead of midterm elections in November.

But the releases have drained the reserve to 427.2 million barrels at the end of last week, the lowest in about 38 years. The Department of Energy has proposed to replenish the SPR by purchasing oil in future years at fixed, preset prices. The plan would help boost domestic oil production, says the Biden administration.

Here is a list of the companies and volumes received via exchange, sale or drawdown From Oct. 1 2021 to Sept 30, 2022:

RIC of Company Quantity

company/parent (mln bbls)

Atlantic Trading & Marketing Inc 7.9

BP Products North America 1.2

Chevron USA 5.9

Equinor Marketing & Trading 7.5

ExxonMobil Oil Corp 24.7

Glencore 3.2

Gunvor USA LLC 1.9

Macquarie Commodities Trading US LLC 3.7

Marathon Petroleum Supply and Trading LLC 45.2

Mercuria 1

Motiva Enterprises LLC 22.1

Phillips 66 Co 16

Shell Trading (US) Co 15.2

Trafigura Trading LLC 3

Unipec America Inc 5.9

Valero Marketing and Supply Co 52.7

Vitol Inc 1

Total 218.1

million barrels

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston; Editing by David Gregorio)