White House says impact of US port strikes on consumers will be limited

U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are closely monitoring the strike at the U.S. East Coast and Gulf Coast ports and expect the impact of the strikes on consumers to be limited, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The President has directed his team to convey his message directly to both sides that they need to be at the table and negotiating in good faith – fairly and quickly,” the White House said in a statement.

The president has also directed his Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force to meet every day and prepare to address potential disruptions, the statement added.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh; Editing by Andrew Heavens)