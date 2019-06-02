White paper on China-US trade

The State Council Information Office on June 2 issued a white paper to provide a comprehensive picture of the China-US economic and trade consultations, and present China’s policy position on these consultations.

The white paper, titled ‘China’s Position on the China-US Economic and Trade Consultations,’ devotes three sections to elaborate on the damages of the trade frictions provoked by the United States, the US backtracking on its commitment in the consultations, and China’s commitment to credible consultations based on equality and mutual benefit.

Since it took office, the new US administration has used trade deficit and intellectual property as excuses to frequently provoke economic and trade frictions and unilaterally imposed additional tariffs against China, forcing China to take strong measures to defend its interests, Chinese vice commerce minister Wang Shouwen said at a news conference in Beijing on June 2.

The US moves have put the interests of both countries and the wider world at risks and ignored the win-win nature of China-US economic and trade cooperation, he said.

Wang denied US accusations that China backtracked on its position in trade talks. ‘Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed,’ he added.

Wang called on the US to meet China half way, uphold the spirit of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, and jointly promote the stable and healthy development of bilateral economic and trade relations.

Source: The Central People’s Government of the People’s Republic of China