White Paper “Ship Operation 4.0” Decision Support For The Digitization Of Ship Operations

On board the latest generation of ships, a large amount of data is collected that maps different functional areas. These range from the deployment of personnel and cargo to individual technical components such as propulsion, power supply and auxiliary equipment.

As more and more information, measured values and sensor data is collected, the expectations of shipowners, ship managers and the maritime supply industry for an intelligent use of this data also rise: Processes should become leaner and more productive, ship operation more efficient, more sustainable and safer. However, it is far less clear today what the necessary prerequisites are for this, with which mechanisms the digitalisation of ship operation can create added value and which individual areas of design can evolve from this.

Over the past two years, experts from the maritime industry and the scientific community have been working in a working group of the Shipbuilding Society e.V. entitled „Ship Operation 4.0“ on the question of what value- adding use of digital data could look like in the future in order to increase the profitability of ship operation and further develop ship management functions on board and ashore.

The findings obtained are summarised in the form of solutions, fields of action and technology trends in the White Paper of the same name and can serve the maritime industry as a decision support for the data based increase in efficiency of ship operation. The white paper„Ship Operation 4.0“ has been published by Fraunhofer Verlag and can be obtained for a nominal fee.

Source: CML Fraunhofer