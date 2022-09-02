As you may be aware, key maritime industry bodies have decided to declassify the High Risk Area (HRA) in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) effective from 0001 UTC on January 1st, 2023, as a result of 15+ years of successful coordinated efforts by the International Community stakeholders to suppress a variety of regional threats.

This decision, however, primarily takes into account the successful suppression of piracy, and not the elimination of piracy as a threat, nor any of the many other regional threats.

Whether or not this area is labelled as an “HRA”, the formally recognized and formidable threats to commercial vessels still exist and cannot be ignored.

In light of this, we believe it is vital that all stakeholders and industry participants are fully aware of the status quo, the consequences of stakeholder decision making, and of the potentially ominous outcomes facing this region as a result of this decision and moment in history.

Our White Paper, “The Known Unknowns: Declassification of the Indian Ocean High Risk Area (HRA)” presents the declassification of the IOR HRA in relation to the reality of the current situation and an analysis of the facts. Our expertise and knowledge, distilled from 15 years of experience in the field facing the reality of the Indian Ocean Region, provides the reader with the tools and updated intelligence with which stakeholders can assess the situation and risks firsthand.

Source: Diaplous